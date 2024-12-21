Advertisement
GERMANY CHRISTMAS ATTACK

Germany Christmas Attack: Video Shows Dramatic Arrest Of Saudi Arabian SUV Driver; Who Is Tamara Zieschang?

At least two people lost their lives while 68 others are injured as a car plowed through the outdoor Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany on Friday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2024, 07:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Germany Christmas Attack: Video Shows Dramatic Arrest Of Saudi Arabian SUV Driver; Who Is Tamara Zieschang? Emergency services work in a cordoned-off area near a Christmas Market, after a car drove into a crowd in Magdeburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo)

Germany Christmas Market Attack: In a tragic incident in Germany at least two people lost their lives while 68 others are injured as a car plowed through the outdoor Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday. The authorities believe it to be an attack and have arrested the prime suspect of the deadly car rampage named Tamara Zieschang, a Saudi Arabian man. 

Several footages have emerged on social media showing the dramatic moment when the police finally captured the man behind the wheels of the SUV. The suspected attacker sped through the crowd in a car, leaving a path of destruction and bloodshed.

Verified footage shared by German news agency dpa showed the suspect being arrested on a walkway. A police officer pointed a handgun at the man and ordered him to stay down. Other officers quickly arrived and detained him. 

Watch Video Here:

Authorities in Magdeburg, 130 km southwest of Berlin, confirmed two deaths, including a young child, and 68 injuries in a tragic incident. Officials said 15 of the injured are in serious condition, and more fatalities cannot be ruled out, as reported by AFP. 

Who Is Prime Suspect Tamara Zieschang 

The suspect is a 50-year-old Saudi national who moved to Germany in 2006, according to Tamara Zieschang, Saxony-Anhalt’s interior minister. Speaking at a news conference, she stated that the man has been practicing medicine in Bernburg, located 36 kilometers south of Magdeburg. 

(Based on agency inputs)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK