Germnay

Germany: Man stabs 10-year-old child at Munich department store

The child has been injured on his neck and shoulder and is currently in a hospital.

Image used for representational purpose

Vienna: A 57-year-old man stabbed a 10-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a department store in Munich on Saturday evening, German police told the news agency dpa. Approximately 50 officers responded to the scene at a TK Maxx department store in Munich, the broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk reported.

The child was wounded on his neck and shoulder. He was transported to a hospital and police said his injuries are severe but not life-threatening. 

According to Bayerischer Rundfunk, there is no known connection between the man and the child. The suspect was arrested at the scene and is being investigated for attempted homicide. 

