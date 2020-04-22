Global coronavirus COVID-19 cases cross 25 lakh, death toll over 1.74 lakh

The total number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases across 185 nations spiralled towards 2,531,804 and the death toll stood at 1,74,336 at 11.45 pm (IST) on Tuesday (April 21), even as the battle between humanity and the virus continued to surge.

With the highest numbers both in positive cases and death toll, the US continues to remain the worst-hit with a total of 804,194 cases. It is followed by Spain with 204,178 cases, Italy with 183,957 cases, France with 156,495 cases and Germany with 148,007 cases.

With a massive jump, the US has witnessed the highest death toll across all the nations at 43,200, followed by Italy at 24,648, Spain at 21,282, France at 20,294 and the UK at 17,378.

US congressional leaders said that they were very close to announcing an agreement on a new coronavirus relief deal worth more than $450 billion, and President Donald Trump urged them to pass it quickly before beginning discussions on another. "I believe we have a deal, and I believe that we will pass it this afternoon at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT)," said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. House of Representatives Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said that a deal had been reached. Trump urged lawmakers to act quickly. "After I sign this Bill, we will begin discussions on the next Legislative Initiative with fiscal relief to State/Local Governments," as well as infrastructure investments, the Republican president wrote on Twitter.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would "tell the truth" in his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday and will ask for the federal government to take charge of procuring materials to ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus. Cuomo also outlined a regional approach to reopening business and schools, suggesting that rural areas could restart life more quickly than harder-hit urban locations like New York City, the epicentre of the crisis in the United States. The governor told a daily briefing that he planned to give Trump an unvarnished account of what his state needs.

Italy's number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including those in intensive care, has continued to decrease. There was a day-to-day-increase of 2,729 confirmed cases, according to figures released by the Health Ministry, but the majority of Italy's known coronavirus infections are isolated at home.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has allowed bookstores to reopen after a six-week suspension of almost all business activity across Italy.

Conte is set to announce this week which other shops and industries can resume operations when the current restrictions end on May 3. Conte said he would accept "no compromises" at a videoconference of EU leaders this week aimed at addressing the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Conte told an Italian parliament session that he would not sign up to a "bargain deal" at Thursday's conference. "The EU and the eurozone cannot afford to repeat the same mistakes they made in the 2008 financial crisis when it not possible to offer a joint response," he said."Either we all win, or we all lose." Conte's push for the issuance of mutualised EU debt -- dubbed coronabonds -- has run into opposition from countries such as Germany and the Netherlands.

Spain`s cabinet approved measures to support workers and businesses struggling under stringent coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday as officials cheered a slowing infection rate. The latest 24-hour tallies represented just a 2% increase, fuelling optimism the crisis may be waning at last. April 20's 399 deaths was the lowest number since March 22. "With each passing day we are managing to slow the spread of the virus a little more," government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting. The package of measures included an extension of unemployment benefits and modifications to the tax code that should free up 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in liquidity to support small businesses and the self-employed. Despite allowing some businesses to reopen last week, Spain remains under one of Europe`s strictest lockdowns with millions cooped up at home and not even allowed out for exercise.

Children under the age of 14, who were previously barred from leaving homes under any circumstance, may now accompany parents on essential trips such as to buy food or medicine. However, they still cannot play outside or travel alone. "We are not relaxing confinement restrictions. Adults are responsible for making sure their children stick to the rules," government spokeswoman Montero said. "Our priority is to avoid any potential setback in the fight against the virus." There had been growing calls to let children out, including from Colombian pop singer Shakira who lives in Barcelona with footballer Gerard Pique and their two children.

In the latest blow to Spain`s crucial tourist industry, authorities in the northern city of Pamplona called off the annual San Fermin bull-running festival which draws thousands every year. It was the first time the week-long party had been fully suspended since 1978 during Spain`s turbulent transition to democracy after the dictatorship of Francisco Franco. On a positive note, Equality Minister Irene Montero rejoined other ministers in a video-link cabinet meeting after recovering from the coronavirus. Her participation in March 8 Women`s Day rallies, alongside other government members who later contracted the disease, had caused widespread criticism in Spain.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is gradually engaging with government officials and his Cabinet as he prepares for a full-time return from his convalescence following his COVID-19 hospitalisation, Downing Street said on Tuesday. He will not be resuming formal government duties yet but spoke to Trump on the phone to thank him for his get-well wishes during his illness. The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this afternoon and thanked him for his good wishes while he was unwell, said a Downing Street spokesperson. The leaders agreed on the importance of a coordinated international response to coronavirus, including through the G7 ? which the US currently chairs. They also discussed continued UK-US cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, the spokesperson said.

During the call, the two leaders reaffirmed their close cooperation through the G7 and G20 to reopen global economies and ensure that medical care and supplies reach all those in need, the White House said. President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson also discussed bilateral and global issues, including our shared commitment to reaching the United States-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement, it said. Johnson is also scheduled to hold his weekly audience with Queen Elizabeth II over the phone later this week.