Google celebrates musician Johann Christian Bach with AI-powered doodle

New Delhi: In a first, Google celebrated renowned German musician Johann Christian Bach with an AI-powered doodle.

Made in partnership with the Google Magenta and Google PAIR teams, the doodle, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is an interactive experience encouraging netizens to compose a two-measure melody of their choice.

With the press of a button that is located at the bottom right corner, the doodle uses machine learning to harmonise the custom melody into Bach`s signature music style.

Bach was born and raised in the German town of Eisenach in a large musical family. His father played multiple instruments and worked as director of the town`s musicians, while his eldest brother was also a musician.

Primarily known as an exceptional organist during his lifetime, Bach also understood how to build and repair the complex inner mechanisms of pipe organs, a feature that has been incorporated into the interactive doodle.

Bach`s reputation soared following the 19th century "Bach revival," as the music world gained a new appreciation for his innovative use of four-part harmony, modulations of key, and mastery of counterpoint and fugue.