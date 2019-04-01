Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead in Los Angeles

Acclaimed American rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot on Sunday near a clothing store he was associated with in Los Angeles.

Fox News reported, quoting Los Anegles Police Department officials, that the Grammy-nominated singer was shot at around 1520hrs near the areas of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard. Two others also received injuries. While the three victims were taken to a hospital in close vicinity, 33-year-old Hussle succumbed to the gun-shot wounds.

The area where the incident took place has been locked down while ABC News says that the suspect - a black man, is at large. CCTV cameras in the area are being scanned for clues.

Nipsey's death has come as a shock for not just the music fraternity and his fans but for people at large. He was nominated for a Grammy this year and apart from a flourishing music career, had also had small acting roles to his credit.