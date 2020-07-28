Greece to make masks mandatory at more indoor public spaces

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Greece

The measure goes into effect from July 29.

File Photo (Reuters)

Athens: Greece will make mask-wearing compulsory at more indoor public spaces to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus after a small flare-up of COVID-19 infections in the second half of this month, its Deputy Civil Protection Minister said on Tuesday (July 28, 2020).

Health authorities had made mask-wearing compulsory for consumers at supermarkets 10 days ago. Masks have been also compulsory at public transport.

Greece has so far managed to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections to 4,227 confirmed cases and 202 deaths after imposing an early lockdown..

