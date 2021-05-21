हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Forest fire

Greek firefighters try to narrow down blaze near Athens

Firefighters are struggling for three consecutive days to extinguish the blaze that forced hundreds of people to evacuate from their homes and burned the pine forest in the west of the capital city of Greece.

Greek firefighters try to narrow down blaze near Athens
Credits: Reuters

Athens: Greek firefighters battled for a third day on Friday (May 21) a wind-driven blaze that burned through pine forests about 60 km (37 miles) west of the capital Athens and forced hundreds of people to evacuate from their homes.

Firefighters battled overnight to contain the fire that burned homes as black smoke filled the sky above costal villages where police were calling on citizens to leave.

More than 10 villages and two monasteries have already been evacuated.

"We are optimistic that during the day, with the improved weather conditions, the fire will be contained," Deputy Citizens` Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias told a briefing.

The blaze broke out in a forest at a small seaside holiday resort on the Gulf of Corinth on Wednesday (May 19) and moved eastward into the western Attica province on Thursday (May 20), fanned by strong winds.

No deaths or injuries were reported as some 270 firefighters, 18 airplanes, three helicopters, municipal staff and volunteers sought to extinguish the fire. There have been no estimates yet of the value of damages.

Greece has bitter memories of a 2018 blaze that tore through the seaside town of Mati near Athens, killing 102 people in a matter of hours.

The country often faces wildfires during its dry summer months that also mark the peak of the tourism season. Environmental campaigners say an increasing number of wildfires around the world is a symptom of climate change.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Forest firewild fireGreeceAthensfirefightersPine forests
Next
Story

Freed Japan reporter calls on Tokyo to take 'concrete action' against Myanmar junta

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Coronavirus infection rate in Delhi falls below 5%, positivity rate was 4.76% in 24 hours