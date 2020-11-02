Gunfire erupts at Kabul University, injures 6; Afghanistan President condemns 'terrorist attack': Reports

At least six people were injured on Monday when terrorists attacked the Kabul University in Afghanistan. After the gunfire erupted, police surrounded the sprawling campus, Afghanistan media reported.

A group of reportedly three gunmen stormed the campus when Afghan and Iranian officials were inaugurating a book exhibition at the university, Tolo news reported. Many students left the compound sharply after they were informed about the gunmen, a student told Tolo news.

Interior Affairs Ministry's spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed that a group of gunmen entered the Kabul University compound. He added that security forces were deployed at the scene.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the “terrorist attack” on Kabul University and said that the “terrorists” are attacking academic centres after they were “defeated in Helmand”, reported Tolo news. Abdullah Abdullah, head of the reconciliation council, condemned the attack calling it “a heinous crime” and said, “students have the right to study in peace and security”.

The security forces have blocked the roads leading to the campus as frantic families tried to reach their children at the university. A convoy of armoured vehicles apparently belonged to foreign forces headed to the university after the attack, added Tolo news

TOLO news said that according to a survivor, the attackers entered a classroom at Kabul University and opened fire on students. Sporadic gunfight could still be heard from the university's compound.

No group immediately took responsibility for the ongoing attack though the Taliban issued a statement saying they were not involved.

In 2019, a bomb outside of the Kabul University campus' gates killed eight people. In 2016, gunmen attacked the American University in Kabul, killing 13. In October, the Islamic State group sent a suicide bomber into an education centre in the capital's Shiite dominated neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, killing 24 students and injuring more than 100. The Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has declared war on Afghanistan's minority Shiite Muslims and have staged dozens of attacks since emerging in 2014.

Violence has been relentless in Afghanistan even as the Taliban and a government-appointed negotiation team discuss a peace agreement to end more than four decades of war in the country. The talks in Qatar have been painfully slow and despite repeated demands for a reduction in violence, the chaos has continued unabated.

A US deal with the Taliban in February set the stage for peace talks currently underway in Doha. The deal also allows for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan. Meanwhile Monday, a vehicle hit a roadside mine in the country's southern Helmand province, killing at least seven civilians, most of them women and children, provincial governor spokesman Omer Zwak said.

with inputs from agencies