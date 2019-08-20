Gunman in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro holds bus passengers hostage

Several people were held hostage inside a bus on Tuesday morning by a gunman in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The incident took place on the President Costa e Silva Bridge, commonly known as the Rio–Niteroi Bridge, according to a local website Brasil 247.

The website said that the gunman had gas bottles. It added that the total number of people inside the bus is yet to be confirmed. The gunman had released three women and a man at around 7.20 am (Brazil time).

Quoting the Military Police, the website reported that the action would have been premeditated, but the reason isn't known. It also said that the gunman identified himself as a military police officer. He threatened to throw gas on the bus.