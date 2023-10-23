Hamas Terrorists Had Instructions For Using Cyanide-Based Chemical Bombs, Claims NYT

TEL AVIV: Israeli security forces, in the aftermath of the gruesome October 7 attack in southern Israel by Hamas terrorists, have discovered that these operatives belonging to the Palestinian terror group were in possession of instructions for deploying cyanide-based chemical bombs. The New York Post reported that Israeli officials have confirmed this finding. These directions contained detailed diagrams for a "cyanide dispersion device" and were stored on USB drives found on the bodies of the Hamas attackers who targeted Kibbutz Be'eri. The information was reviewed by American news website Axios.

A cable sent by Israel to its embassies highlighted the seriousness of the discovery, stating, "This finding points to an intention by Hamas to use chemical weapons as part of its terror attack against civilians." Diplomats were advised to inform their counterparts that Hamas had been instructed to conduct attacks in a manner similar to the tactics used by ISIS.

Al Qaeda Connection

Israeli President Isaac Herzog confirmed the existence of these instructions in an interview with Sky News. He revealed that the instructions appeared to have originated from an Al Qaeda design for chemical weapons dating back to 2003. President Herzog emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "It's Al Qaeda material. Official Al Qaeda material. We are dealing with ISIS, Al Qaeda, and Hamas."

Israeli President tells Sky News that Hamas terrorists who broke into Israel were carrying instructions on how to make chemical weapons



For more on this and other news visit https://t.co/NEDMP2uP6W — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) October 22, 2023

Comparisons With ISIS

Israeli officials have repeatedly drawn comparisons between Hamas and groups like ISIS, particularly in the wake of the attack on southern Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, in an address following the attack, spoke of the atrocities committed by Hamas, likening them to the actions of ISIS. He described the horrifying violence, including children being bound and executed, young girls and boys being shot, and other atrocities.

Israel also disclosed other pieces of intelligence reportedly found on the bodies of Hamas operatives, including battle plans to "kill as many people as possible" and take hostages as they raided and burned civilian villages. Some of these plans included explicit directions to target schools for kidnapping children en masse and locations where large groups of people were likely to be found, such as supermarkets and dining halls.

International Response To Hamas Attack

French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte are scheduled to visit Israel this week, as announced by the Israeli prime minister's office. On Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict with leaders of major Western powers, expressing support for Israel's right to defend itself against terrorism and emphasizing adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.

2nd Humanitarian Aid Convoy Enters Gaza

A second humanitarian convoy has entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt amid ongoing Israeli bombardment. This comes after the first convoy brought medical aid, food, and water to Gaza. The region has been under intense Israeli bombing since the October 7 Hamas attack, leading to a dire humanitarian situation with shortages of medical supplies, food, and drinking water.

Rising Casualties

The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with over 4,500 people killed in Gaza and more than 1,400 people killed in Israel. Additionally, over 1 million Palestinians, approximately half of Gaza's population, have fled their homes since the conflict began, seeking refuge in UN-run schools-turned-shelters or with relatives.