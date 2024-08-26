Hamas has rejected the ‘new conditions’ put forth by Israel for the ceasefire deal; it made clear that it is willing to agree only upon the deal established on July 2, according to CNN.

A Hamas delegation departed Cairo on Sunday evening following discussions with mediators aimed at renewing peace talks. The move has further dimmed hopes for a resolution in the U.S.-backed efforts to end the ongoing 10-month conflict.

What Is Hamas’ Stance On The Ceasefire Deal

Hamas demanded that Israel "be bound by what was agreed upon on July 2, based on what was stated in Biden's speech and the Security Council resolution," as per the statement of Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the Hamas political bureau cited by ANI.

Emphasising Hamas’ position Al-Rishq said that any agreement must include "a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the freedom of return of residents to their areas, relief and reconstruction, and a serious exchange deal."

Hamas has further blamed Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the stalled talks, accusing Netanyahu of introducing ‘new demands’ and not being committed to a ceasefire, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has declared that the war in Gaza will continue until Hamas is completely defeated, even if a deal is reached. This stance has been met with scepticism from top Israeli officials, including his defence minister, and the families of those held captive by Hamas.

What Are ‘New Conditions’ Proposed By Israel

According to senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan’s statement to Al Aqsa TV, Israel’s new set of conditions is a complete 'retraction’ from what it had previously agreed to.



Hamdan mentioned that the new conditions involved repositioning Israeli troops in the Philadelphi corridor, a crucial area along the Egypt border, and placing the Rafah crossing under non-Palestinian management.

(With inputs from ANI)