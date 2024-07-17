Hawai Chappal Costs 100,000 Rupees In Saudi Arabia; Viral Video Breaks Internet

A video went viral from Saudi Arabia which is often in talks for its expensive malls and luxurious cars showing Hawai Chappal sold in a Arabian shop at the cost of 4,500 Riyal which is approximately 100,000 rupees. The cost of the footwear has shocked netizens.

The kind of slippers shown in the video are sold in India under 500 rupees and therefore the video featuring such expensive cost price of the floater went viral on the internet with over a million views.

The video was posted by Rishi Bagree on his X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption, “We Indians use these sandals as toilet footwear.” The viral recording had received almost 2 million views digitally with 14,000 likes, more than 2000 reposts and over 800 comments.

In the viral video, the shopkeeper flexes the design and flexibility of the chappal while various other footwears in the same design but different in colors are seen in the clip.

The cost of the footwear shocked people and they left various reactions in the comment sections. Some were finding it a good business opportunity for Indians while others were surprised by such a high price.

“Indians should take this opportunity to buy chappals here for 100 INR and sell them there for 4500 Riyal (1 lac INR), ROI is 1000x.”

“You simply missed their marketing strategy. Buy low, Sell High”

“It's a business opportunity for Indian footwear manufacturers.”

“I recall how happy I used to get when my father got me a new pair of these. I used to maintain them so well. Cleaning them with rin soap so that they would stay white. Life was once simple.”

“I just bought a pair INR 140 this bathroom slipper Paragon/Lunar. Quality rubber lasts for 3 yrs.”