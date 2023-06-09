Hawaii Kilauea Volcano Explodes Again, Never Seen Such A Sight, Smoke And Fire Showers All Around

Volcano Eruption In Hawaii: One of the most active volcanoes in the world, Kilauea in Hawaii, started erupting on Wednesday morning, according to reports from the nation's Volcano Observatory. In a statement, they stated, "On June 7, 2023, at approximately 4:44 a.m. HST, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory of the US Geological Survey detected a glow in Kilauea summit webcam images indicating that an eruption has started within Halema'uma'u crater in Kilauea's summit caldera, within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Eruptions have dynamic initial phases. The Halema'uma'u crater's base has fissures that are producing lava flows that are visible on the crater floor thanks to webcam imagery. As the eruption continues, the dangers will be reevaluated because the activity is limited to Halema'uma'u."

Only Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is experiencing the present eruption. The observatory claims that it is in "constant communication" with park management. The internet is awash with a timelapse video of the eruption beginning as lava fills the volcano's crater. More than ten thousand views and one thousand likes have been accumulated since Hawaii Volcanoes National Park published the video. The caption read, "Lava fountains shot up to a whopping 60 meters (200 feet) in bursts during the early stages of the eruption, reaching regular heights of 15 meters (50 feet)!" The lower portion of the crater was completely filled with lava in under three hours, reaching a remarkable depth of 10 meters (33 feet). On the crater floor, the lava lake encompassed a vast area that was roughly 370 acres (150 hectares).

The National Park also reported that a dawn measurement revealed a sulfur dioxide emission rate of almost 65,000 metric tons per day. "Over time, the heights of the fountains gradually dropped and are presently between 4 and 9 meters (13 and 30 feet) high. It's still amazing to see!" they said.

The cultural importance of a volcanic eruption is profound yet deeply personal for many Native Hawaiians. Others may honor the occasion with hula, or dance, while others may chant or offer prayers to their ancestors. However, the government urged people to keep a respectable distance when around the site. In order to see the most recent eruption of Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, visitors visiting a national park on the Big Island of Hawaii were advised to show respect.