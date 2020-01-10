Heal thyself of your malaise: Syed Akbaruddin's advice to Pakistan

India`s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Syed Akbaruddin has slammed Pakistan for peddling false narrative on India, adding that there are "no takers here for your malware". Speaking at an open debate at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday, Akbaruddin asserted, "It is increasingly acknowledged that the Council faces crises of identity and legitimacy, as well as relevance and performance. The globalisation of terror networks, the weaponisation of new technologies, the inability to counter those resorting to subversive statecraft are showing up the shortcomings of the Council."

"One delegation that epitomises the dark arts has, yet again, displayed its wares by peddling falsehoods earlier today. These we dismiss with disdain. My simple response to Pakistan is even though it is late, neighbour, heal thyself of your malaise. There are no takers here for your malware," Akbaruddin added.

He also stressed upon the Council as "part of the political toolkit" to address ongoing and future threats to global peace and security. Akbaruddin also said that there needs to be a Council which is a "representative" of current global realities.

"The answer to the crises the Council faces lies in invoking and working through Charter provisions that provide for reform and change. We need a Council that is representative of current global realities, credible, and legitimate, rather than one that rests merely on the claim that it existed at the inception. The Council needs to be fit for purpose for the 21st century," Akbaruddin added further.

This came amidst reports that Pakistan is funding terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to foment trouble in India. According to Indian intelligence agencies, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is using the fund to train a group of Rohingyas in Bangladesh to carry out terror strikes in India.

The report accessed by Zee Media states that ISI has recruited at least 40 Rohingyas staying in Bangladesh's Cox Bazar for its nefarious mission. The training is being imparted by JMB, which is the most deadly terror group in Bangladesh.

Sources claim ISI has received funds from groups in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Pakistan for the training. The Pakistani intelligence agency has already given Rs 1 crore to JMB as part of the first tranche.