Extreme London Summer Causes 3 British Soldiers to Collapse During Rehearsal

During a final rehearsal for the Trooping the Colour parade in London, three British soldiers collapsed, prompting Prince William to express concern for their well-being. The incident took place on June 10 when the guardsmen, dressed in their traditional heavy woolen tunics, slacks, and bearskin hats, succumbed to the intense heat of 90 degrees Fahrenheit (about 32 degrees Celsius). This temperature is quite unusual for London’s summer, where the average temperature during this season ranges from 48 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit (9 to 18 degrees Celsius), according to the British Council. However, instances of temperatures reaching 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius) are becoming more frequent.

Expressing gratitude for their dedication, Prince William took to Twitter to acknowledge the soldiers' efforts despite the challenging conditions. He praised their performance, stating, “A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W”

In another tweet, he highlighted the immense preparation and hard work required for such an event, particularly under the current circumstances.

Months of preparation and training go into Trooping the Colour. Today members of the Household Division will perform their final major rehearsal for the event in front of members of the public in London.



With thanks to the Welsh Guards, Household Cavalry and @armyinlondon ____________ pic.twitter.com/mTGxvQzAhJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2023

Over 1,400 soldiers from the Household Division and the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery participated in the parade. Prince William, the honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards, oversaw the proceedings.

The Colonel's Review, as per the official website of the British royal family, serves as a rehearsal for “Trooping the Colour,” an annual military parade held in June to commemorate the monarch's official birthday. The ceremony will be presided over by King Charles III on June 17.

James Calford, an 18-year-old soldier and the youngest among them, compared the experience to standing in a sauna while holding a 200-kg dumbbell. A military trombonist, after fainting, valiantly attempted to continue playing as medical personnel rushed to his aid.

Recognising the intensity of the heatwave, the UK Health Security Agency issued a hot weather alert specifically for southern England, emphasising the need for precautionary measures.