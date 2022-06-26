Heavy rains, flooding affect over 37.5 lakh in China’s Guangxi

Nanning: More than 3.75 million residents have been affected by heavy downpours and flooding in south China`s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities have said. Guangxi has experienced six incidences of heavy rainfall during this year`s flood season, with average rainfall recorded at 490.8 mm -- 1.6 times that recorded in the same period during previous years, Xinhua news agency reported.

The downpours and rain-induced disasters such as floods have toppled 3,436 houses and damaged 159,300 hectares of crops, according to a press release on the region`s flood control and relief work.

Direct economic losses have already surpassed 12.48 billion yuan (about $1.86 billion).

More heavy rains and typhoons are forecast to hit Guangxi, according to an official from the region`s flood control and drought relief headquarters.

