NewsWorld
CHINA

Heavy rains, flooding affect over 37.5 lakh in China’s Guangxi

The downpours and rain-induced disasters such as floods have toppled 3,436 houses and damaged 159,300 hectares of crops. 

Last Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 08:00 AM IST

Trending Photos

Heavy rains, flooding affect over 37.5 lakh in China’s Guangxi

Nanning: More than 3.75 million residents have been affected by heavy downpours and flooding in south China`s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities have said. Guangxi has experienced six incidences of heavy rainfall during this year`s flood season, with average rainfall recorded at 490.8 mm -- 1.6 times that recorded in the same period during previous years, Xinhua news agency reported.

The downpours and rain-induced disasters such as floods have toppled 3,436 houses and damaged 159,300 hectares of crops, according to a press release on the region`s flood control and relief work.

Direct economic losses have already surpassed 12.48 billion yuan (about $1.86 billion).

More heavy rains and typhoons are forecast to hit Guangxi, according to an official from the region`s flood control and drought relief headquarters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Zee News staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath