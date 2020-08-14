हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nepal

Heavy rains trigger landslide in Nepal; 5 dead, 38 missing

At least five people have died and 38 went missing after torrential rain caused a landslide in Sindhupalchok district of Nepal on Friday early morning.

Heavy rains trigger landslide in Nepal; 5 dead, 38 missing

Kathmandu: At least five people have died and 38 went missing after torrential rain caused a landslide in Sindhupalchok district of Nepal on Friday early morning.

"We have found five bodies from the debris after the landslide swept houses this morning at around 6:30. Around 38 people are unaccounted for while eight have sustained serious injuries during the incident," Pratap Lama, Ward chief of Lama Tole, confirmed ANI.

The landslide has swept more than one dozen houses in Jugal-2 Lama Tole here, Lama added. 

(This is a developing story, more details awaited.)

Tags:
NepalNepal landslidesNepal landslide missing
Next
Story

Donald Trump scores diplomatic victory as UAE, Israel reach historic peace deal
  • 24,61,190Confirmed
  • 48,040Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M9S

Watch Special Coverage: Bharat Bhagaya Vidhata