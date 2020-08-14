Heavy rains trigger landslide in Nepal; 5 dead, 38 missing

Kathmandu: At least five people have died and 38 went missing after torrential rain caused a landslide in Sindhupalchok district of Nepal on Friday early morning.

"We have found five bodies from the debris after the landslide swept houses this morning at around 6:30. Around 38 people are unaccounted for while eight have sustained serious injuries during the incident," Pratap Lama, Ward chief of Lama Tole, confirmed ANI.

The landslide has swept more than one dozen houses in Jugal-2 Lama Tole here, Lama added.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited.)