Hezbollah Drone Attack On Israeli Military Base Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Dozens Injured

A devastating drone attack on a military base in northern Israel has claimed the lives of four soldiers, according to the Israeli military. The attack, carried out by Hezbollah forces from Lebanon, targeted an army base near the town of Binyamina, situated between Haifa and Tel Aviv. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the drone struck the base on Sunday evening, with the air raid siren failing to activate prior to the attack. This rare airstrike has raised concerns, as Israeli air defense systems typically issue alerts before such incidents.

Magen David Adom rescue service treated 61 people in the aftermath, including three in critical condition, 18 with moderate injuries, 31 with mild injuries, and nine treated for panic. The drone hit the dining room during dinner hour, causing widespread chaos.

Initial investigations suggest that at least two drones were launched from Lebanon, approaching Israel from the Mediterranean Sea. While one drone was intercepted, the military was unable to track the other. Another drone from Lebanon was intercepted at Haifa Bay in northern Israel about an hour after the attack.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, Saying that they launched a squadron of drones on a training base of the Golani Brigade in Binyamina. This incident marks an escalation in tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, with the conflict already claiming numerous lives.

The ongoing Iran-Israel proxy conflict has been intensifying since April 2024, with multiple incidents reported. The conflict has involved various actors, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Jordan, which have intercepted Iranian drones to defend Israel.