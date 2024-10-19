Hezbollah Drone Targets PM Netanyahu's Residence In Northern Israel, Two Others Intercepted
The Israeli military reported that a drone launched from Lebanon struck a building, though the nature of the building was not immediately made clear.
The Israeli military reported that a drone crossed a Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea. The Israel Defene Force (IDF) confirmed that there are no reported causalities while two others were intercepted. Warning sirens were activated in Glilot, north of Tel Aviv, following the incident. However, the military later ruled out a drone attack, it further said that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Earlier, the Israeli military reported that a drone launched from Lebanon struck a building, though the nature of the building was not immediately made clear, reported Reuters.
#BreakingNews: नेतन्याहू के घर पर ड्रोन अटैक का दावा, हिजबुल्लाह ने किया ड्रोन अटैक का दावा#Hezbollah #Israel | @thakur_shivangi pic.twitter.com/7yCWQtsNBJ — Zee News (@ZeeNews) October 19, 2024
The attack follows the death of Yahya Sinwar, the key conspirator behind Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which ignited the Gaza war. Sinwar was killed in a gunfight with Israeli forces on Wednesday after a year-long manhunt, with his death officially confirmed on Thursday.
(This is developing story)
