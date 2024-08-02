To Avenge Top Commander’s Death, Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets Into Israel

As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that dozens of rockets were launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory in late hours of Thursday, as per CNN.

The IDF stated that only five of the rockets from the barrage reached Israeli territory, with no account of damage or injuries.

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack on Western Galilee, marking its first strike in more than 48 hours following the death of the group's military chief in Beirut, according to the Times of Israel cited by news agency ANI.

In a statement, Hezbollah claims it fired dozens of rockets at Metzuba, a northern border community, in retaliation for an Israeli attack on the Lebanese village of Chamaa earlier in the day.

The strike in Chamaa reportedly killed four Syrians and injured several Lebanese civilians.

In retaliation, Israeli forces targeted a Hezbollah rocket launcher in Yater, southern Lebanon, which had been used to fire rockets at Western Galilee this evening, according to the Times of Israel.

According to ANI, the IDF revealed that several rockets launched in the attack this evening were intercepted by air defences, while others impacted open areas.

Tensions have risen in the region following Israel's killing of top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, which Israel claimed was in retaliation for an attack in the Golan Heights that killed 12 children.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the country had dealt "crushing blows" to its enemies in recent days. His comments came shortly after the deaths of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.