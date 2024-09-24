'Hezbollah Has Used You'...: Day After Deadly Strikes, Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Out Message For Lebanese Citizens | Key Points

Amid the ongoing deadly conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Lebanese people, emphasizing that Israel's military actions are not aimed at them but specifically targeted at Hezbollah. Notably, his remarks come in the wake of Israeli strikes on Monday that resulted in the deaths of nearly 500 Lebanese citizens.

In his video message shared online, Netanyahu said, "For a long time, Hezbollah has used you as human shields. They have stored rockets in your homes and missiles in your neighborhoods. These weapons are aimed directly at our cities and citizens, and to defend our people from Hezbollah’s attacks, we must destroy these weapons."

Warning the Lebanese people, Netanyahu further said, "Earlier today, the military started advising you to evacuate the danger zone. I strongly encourage you to take this warning seriously. Don't let Hezbollah jeopardize your safety or that of your loved ones. Don’t allow Hezbollah to place Lebanon in harm’s way."

"Leave the danger zone immediately. Once our operation is over, you will be able to return to your homes safely," he concluded.

Deadly Israeli Attacks

Lebanon's Hezbollah-led Health Ministry reported 492 casualties as of Monday night, including 35 children and 58 women. According to the reports, at least 1,645 people were injured, and thousands of families had been forced to flee their homes.

According to Lebanese officials, the recent wave of attacks marks the deadliest since the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The Israeli military urged civilians in southern and eastern Lebanon to evacuate as it intensifies its airstrikes on Hezbollah positions. Thousands of residents fled from southern Lebanon, and the highway leading out of the key port city of Sidon packed with vehicles heading toward Beirut turning it into the largest mass departure since 2006.

Hezbollah's Retaliation

Hezbollah declared yesterday that it has launched dozens of rockets toward Israel, targeting military bases.

Hezbollah launched approximately 150 rockets, missiles, and drones into northern Israel in response to airstrikes that killed a top commander and several fighters.

This recent cross-border violence comes on the heels of a series of deadly explosions involving pagers and walkie-talkies across Lebanon, which Hezbollah has accused Israel of orchestrating. These blasts, which occurred last week, resulted in at least 39 deaths and injured nearly 3,000 people.

International Pressure

Monday’s violence drew condemnation from Arab countries and global powers, who called for Israel and Hezbollah to de-escalate tensions. Despite international pressure, both sides remain resolute, refusing to yield any ground.