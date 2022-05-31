New Delhi: The UK's health security agency (UKHSA) on Monday (May 30, 2022) said that 71 new cases of the monkeypox virus have been reported in England, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the United Kingdom since early May to 179. It also released guidance to control the transmission of the viral disease and said that people infected with monkeypox can isolate at home if they remain well enough, whilst following measures to limit close contact with others.

"The guidance sets out new measures for healthcare professionals and the public for managing the disease and preventing further transmission now that community transmission is occurring here in the UK and other countries," the UKHSA said.

"The highest risk of transmission is through direct contact with someone with monkeypox. The risk to the UK population remains low and anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body should immediately contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health service," Dr Ruth Milton, Senior Medical Advisor and monkeypox Strategic Response Director, at UKHSA said.

In addition, UKHSA has purchased over 20,000 doses of a safe smallpox vaccine called Imvanex (supplied by Bavarian Nordic) and this is being offered to identify close contacts of those diagnosed with monkeypox to reduce the risk of symptomatic infection and severe illness.

New monkeypox guidance to control transmission recommends:

People with possible, probable or confirmed monkeypox should avoid contact with other people until their lesions have healed and the scabs have dried off. Cases can reduce the risk of transmission by following standard cleaning and disinfection methods and washing their own clothing and bed linen with standard detergents in a washing machine.

Cases should also abstain from sex while symptomatic, including the period of early symptom onset, and while lesions are present. Whilst there is currently no available evidence of monkeypox in genital excretions, as a precaution, cases are advised to use condoms for 8 weeks after infection and this guidance will be updated as evidence emerges.

If people with possible, probable or confirmed monkeypox infection need to travel to seek healthcare, they should ensure any lesions are covered by cloth and wear a face covering and avoid public transport where possible.

Contacts of someone with monkeypox will also be risk assessed and told to isolate for 21 days if necessary.

Where possible, pregnant healthcare workers and severely immunosuppressed individuals (as outlined in the Green Book) should not assess or clinically care for individuals with suspected or confirmed monkeypox. This guidance will be reassessed as evidence emerges.

The minimum recommended personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff working with confirmed cases includes fit-tested FFP3 respirators, aprons, eye protection and gloves. For possible or probable cases minimum recommended PPE for staff includes fluid repellent surgical facemasks (FRSM), gowns, gloves and eye protection.

Within non-domestic residential settings (for example adult social care, prisons, homeless shelters, refuges), individuals who are clinically well should be managed in a single room with separate toilet facilities where possible. Close contacts of confirmed cases should be assessed for vaccination.

It is noteworthy that more than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in May, outside of Africa where the virus is endemic. The usually mild virus spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions.