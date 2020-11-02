हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bangladesh

Hindu households vandalised, torched in Bangladesh's Comilla

The incident took place at Korbanpur village under Muradnagar Upazila of Comilla on Sunday afternoon. 

Hindu households vandalised, torched in Bangladesh&#039;s Comilla

DHAKA: More than 10 Hindu households were vandalized and torched in Comilla district of Bangladesh after a man reportedly shared a Facebook post on the controversy surrounding the publication of cartoon of prophet Mohammed in France on Facebook. 

The incident took place at Korbanpur village under Muradnagar Upazila of Comilla on Sunday afternoon. 

The office of the local Union Parishad Chairman Bankumar Shiv and the house of accused, Shankar Debnath, were set on fire. More than 10 Hindu households were attacked, vandalized, and torched.

According to locals, on October 31, Shankar Debnath, a local from the village, reportedly commented on a Facebook post related to France defending cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) and showed his support. 

A case was filed over the incident. Following that, on Sunday, police arrested Shankar and Anik Bhowmik, another accused in the case, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and sent them to jail. 

Live TV

Tags:
BangladeshComillaBangladesh Hindu
Next
Story

13-year-old Christian girl abducted, converted to Islam, married to 44-yr-old Muslim captor in Pakistan
  • 82,29,313Confirmed
  • 1,22,607Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M59S

Elderly owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' accuses YouTuber Gaurav Wasan of cheating