Hindu priest recites Vedic prayer at White House on US National Day of Prayer Service amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, a Hindu priest invited by US President Donald Trump recited a Vedic prayer at the White House on the occasion of National Day of Prayer Service. The event took place on May 7. The priest Harish Brahmbhatt thanking the US President said that in "troubled times of COVID-19, social distancing, and the lockdown, it’s not unusual for people to feel anxious or not at peace".

The peace prayer does not seek worldly riches, success, fame, nor is it a prayer for any desire for heaven, he stated. It is a beautiful Hindu prayer for peace and is derived from the Yajurveda, he added.

"Thank you, Mr President. In these troubled times of COVID-19, social distancing, and the lockdown, it’s not unusual for people to feel anxious or not at peace. The Shanti Paath, or the peace prayer, is a prayer that does not seek worldly riches, success, fame, nor is it a prayer for any desire for heaven. It is a beautiful Hindu prayer for peace — Shanti. It’s a Vedic prayer derived from the Yajurveda," said Brahmbhatt.

He narrated, "And the prayer goes: Om Dyau Shanti Rantariksha Gwam, ShantiPrithvi Shanti Rapah, Shanti Roshadhayah Shanti Vanas Patayah, Shanti Vishwed Devah Shanti Brahma, Sarvag Wam, Shanti Shanti Reva Shanti Sa Ma Shanti Redhi, Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."

"The prayer translates into: Onto the heavens, be peace. Onto the sky and Earth, be peace. Peace be onto the water. Onto the herbs and trees, be peace. Onto all the crops, be peace. Onto Brahma and onto all, be peace. And may we realize that peace. Peace. Peace. Peace. Thank you," he translated. Trump thanked him for reciting the verse.

Trump had said, "On this National Day of Prayer, America is engaged in a fierce battle against a very terrible disease. Throughout our history, in times of challenge, our people have always called upon the gift of faith, the blessing of belief, the power of prayer, and the eternal glory of God."

"I ask all Americans to join their voices and their hearts in the spiritual union as we ask our Lord in Heaven for strength and solace, for courage and comfort, for hope and healing, for recovery and for renewal. In recent days and weeks, our country has endured a grave hardship. We pray for every family stricken with grief and devastated with a tragic loss. We pray for the doctors, the nurses, and first responders waging war against the invisible enemy. We pray for the scientists and researchers, who pioneer treatments, that they find therapies and vaccines and that they find them soon. We pray for the frontline workers keeping our nation fed, nourished, and safe and secure. May God watch over them all," he added.

"We’re also profoundly grateful to be joined by many faith leaders who are helping to care for our neighbours in their hour of need. Thank you all for providing meals to families, medical supplies to hospitals, and for providing spiritual strength and encouragement to your communities. You’re very important people, very respected people, and very much loved people," he further said.

"In every part of our country, we have seen the Grace of God through the love and devotion of our fellow citizens. As Scripture assures us, “The Lord your God is not [in] your midst, a mighty one who will save.” And I think it’s — I think it’s so true. Think of that: “The Lord your God is in your midst, a mighty one who will save. We have been reminded once again that God has blessed our land with heroes of faith," he further added.