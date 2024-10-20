'Hindus Fear For Safety In Canada', Indian-Origin MP Urges Trudeau’s Action

Canadian MP Chandra Arya flagged the rising Khalistani extremism in Canada, he voiced concerns over the safety of the Hindu community. He said that the Hindu Community in the country fear for their safety, “I too have experienced these concerns firsthand.” Chandra Arya pressed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to recognise the threat to Canadian-Hindu community from Khalistani groups and take action.

“Last week, I could safely participate in a Hindu event in Edmonton only under the protection of RCMP officers, as a group of Khalistani protesters staged a disruptive demonstration against me,” Arya said in a video posted on ‘X’. The MP stated that Canadians expect their national government to work with countries affected by terrorism and extremism to ensure the safety of its citizens.

His statement comes at a time when India and Canada are on crossroads over the alleged involvement of Indian diplomats in the assassination of India-designate Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Gurudwara in British Columbia. Trudeau has accused India of collaborating with organised crime elements to carry out ‘violent acts’ against Canadian citizens on their territory. India strongly criticised PM Justin Trudeau’s strategy claiming it to be an act of entertaining ‘vote bank’ dynamics of Canada.

Arya urged the Hindu-Canadians to be vocal about the issue and suggested that the main cause of this persistence of Canadian Khalistani extremism is rooted in the ‘political patronage’ that these extremists receive. The Canadian MP called for both countries to restart diplomatic talks to solve the problem.

“Recent revelations and developments are impacting Canada and India's ability to collaborate on this issue. It is critical that we all recognise the importance of eliminating cross-border threats posed by Khalistani extremism and resume our efforts to address it effectively,” Arya said.

He further added, "We (Hindu-Canadian) are one of the most educated and successful communities in this country, contributing greatly to Canada's progress. Yet, our low profile is often mistaken for weakness by politicians."

Notably, on October 14, India expelled six Canadian diplomats shortly after summoning Canada's Charge d'Affaires, Stewart Wheeler. India expressed that the "unfounded targeting" of its High Commissioner and other diplomats in Canada was entirely unacceptable.