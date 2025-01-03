Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2839023https://zeenews.india.com/world/hmpv-outbreak-in-china-viral-videos-fuel-speculation-watch-2839023.html
NewsWorld
HMPV CHINA

HMPV Outbreak In China? Viral Videos Fuel Speculation: Watch

Several videos, many of which appear to be undated, have emerged showing packed hospital waiting rooms with visibly distressed patients.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2025, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

HMPV Outbreak In China? Viral Videos Fuel Speculation: Watch P.c- Social Media

Recent viral videos circulating on social media have sparked widespread speculation regarding a potential outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China. The videos depict crowded hospitals overwhelmed by patients, with many of the clips suggesting an alarming surge of various viral infections, including HMPV, influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19.

These  visuals have reignited fears of another pandemic, five years after the devastating COVID-19 outbreak. However, it's important to approach these claims cautiously, as there is no official confirmation or credible report validating the claims circulating online.

 Viral Videos 

Several videos, many of which appear to be undated, have emerged showing packed hospital waiting rooms with visibly distressed patients. Some videos depict a significant number of people wearing masks, with many others visibly coughing or showing signs of illness.

One such video, which has gained millions of views on social media platform X, allegedly shows elderly patients crowded in a hospital corridor.

The caption accompanying the post claims that hospitals in China are struggling due to multiple viral outbreaks, including HMPV and influenza A, creating a situation similar to the COVID-19 surge from three years ago.

While the intensity of these videos has sparked panic and speculation, it's essential to note that no authoritative health reports have confirmed these specific outbreaks or the degree of overcrowding suggested by the viral content.

What Is Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that primarily affects the upper and lower respiratory tracts. HMPV is similar to the common cold, with symptoms including cough, fever, and nasal congestion.

In some cases, it can cause more severe respiratory issues, such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis, particularly in vulnerable populations like young children, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems.

Like other respiratory viruses, HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. The virus can also be transmitted by touching surfaces that have been contaminated by the virus, increasing the risk of spreading the infection in crowded settings.

Social media posts about the overcrowding in Chinese hospitals suggest that several viral infections may be circulating simultaneously, contributing to the high number of hospitalizations. Along with HMPV, influenza A and Mycoplasma pneumoniae have been mentioned, with some posts claiming that the combination of these illnesses is overwhelming medical facilities. 

As of now, no government health organization or credible medical source has confirmed these particular claims regarding the viral outbreaks in China.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK