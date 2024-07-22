Homeless Surprised With Her Own Apartment After Spending 10 Years On Streets; Watch Heart-Touching Video

A heart-touching video went viral on the internet where an Instagram influencer surprises a homeless woman with her own apartment. The wholesome reaction of the lady on visiting her very own home after spending 10 years on the streets is winning the heart of netizens who are praising it with “Great Job”

The video opens up with a man named Graza reaching one of the places and calling the woman living on the streets who excitedly responds to his call. He then gives her a bag, referring to it as a surprise. The camera captures the shocking reaction of the lady on opening the gift. She couldn't believe the words of the influencer when he informed her about a new house and started crying after receiving the keys to the newly gifted home.

Graza posted the video with the caption, “Surprising a homeless lady with her first home in over 10 years! I learned so much from this day and the process of helping her. She is an amazing soul and I will never forget this moment.

Watch The Video Here:

He further informs, “I’m posting this video in honor of the video surpassing 200 million views across social media. All the time I didn’t realize the amount of mental health issues and trauma someone goes through by living in the streets for 15-plus years. I’m glad I was able to make a little difference in her life at the time. Until next time.”

In the video, the man takes the homeless lady to her gifted apartment and she is seen all excited and emotional at the same time on receiving a heart-touching gift. She says, “I love it, Omg it's so nice, Omg Thankyou so much”

The video has received over 11 million views and more than 9.5 million likes on Instagram with many comments from internet users. Netizens are praising Graza's efforts in bringing smiles to the faces of the needy and helping them with whole hearts.

Here are some reactions of the netizens:

“That’s his buddy. I’m so happy for her.”

“I just loved how she stood up and yelled back. Just Beautiful”

“You are Truly gifted from God to so many brother much much luv to you God bless”