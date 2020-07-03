हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong activists discussing Parliament-in-exile after China crackdown, campaigner says

Cheng, a Hong Kong citizen, worked for the British government for almost two years until he fled after he said he was beaten and tortured by China`s secret police.

Hong Kong activists discussing Parliament-in-exile after China crackdown, campaigner says

London: Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are discussing a plan to create an unofficial parliament-in-exile to keep the flame of freedom alive and send a message to China that freedom cannot be crushed, campaigner Simon Cheng told Reuters.

Cheng, a Hong Kong citizen, worked for the British government for almost two years until he fled after he said he was beaten and tortured by China`s secret police.

"A shadow parliament can send a very clear signal to Beijing and the Hong Kong authorities that democracy need not be at the mercy of Beijing," he told Reuters in London. "We want to set up non-official civic groups that surely reflect the views of the Hong Kong people."

He said that while the idea was still at an early stage, such a parliament-in-exile would support the people of Hong Kong and the pro-democracy movement there.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered millions of Hong Kong residents the path to British citizenship following China`s imposition of a new security law for the territory, hundreds of thousands of people would come to the United Kingdom from the former British colony, Cheng said.

Tags:
Hong Kong protestsHong Kong pro-democracy protestersChina
Next
Story

India exposes China's hollowness amid border row as Beijing increases PLA deployment along LAC
  • 6,04,641Confirmed
  • 17,834Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,07,29,336Confirmed
  • 5,17,052Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M33S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, July 02, 2020