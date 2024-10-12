Honour Killings Rise In Pakistan: Over 100 Killed In Sindh From January To June, Says Report

Pakistan News: At least 101 men and women were killed in the name of honour in Pakistan's Sindh from January to June 2024, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported, citing figures released by the Sindh Suhai Organisation, a social and women rights body.

The Sindh Suhai Organisation raised concerns pertaining to increasing incidents of violence against women, including murder and sexual harassment, in the province. As per the data released by the women rights body on Friday, the majority of honour killings took place in the Jacobabad district of Sindh, where 22 women and 12 men were killed for honour, The Express Tribune reported.

Furthermore, Kashmore reported the killing of 17 women and 6 men, Sukkur had 23, Khairpur saw 20, Ghotki recorded 19, Larkana experienced 12, and 76 were killed in several other districts across the province.

Several incidents of similar nature remain unreported, and in instances where the state does register complaints, families of women killed for alleged dishonour often do not seek any legal action. Even when they do, they frequently reach a compromise later on, as per the report.

As a result, only a small number of offenders are held accountable for honour killings, and the incidents continue to rise. Despite the rulings given by the court, jirgas (tribal councils) still convene to take decisions on the matter.

Women accused of dishonour are often buried, and no action is taken, as families term these incidents as suicides. In one of the incidents that took place recently, a man buried his wife alive after subjecting her to violence. He claimed that she had fled their home in the Saleh Pat area. An alarming pattern has emerged in which two women were killed simultaneously.

For instance, the murders of Shameem and Lal in Mehrabpur are linked to poverty, lack of education, a culture of banditry, tribal systems, and property disputes, according to The Express Tribune report.

The Suhai organization underscored that women are being sidelined in appointments across various government departments. Calling for the appointment of women Station House Officers (SHOs) in police, it said, "We demand that more women SHOs be appointed in police stations to facilitate women in expressing their issues."