Hours After Implementation, South Korea Overturns Martial Law After Political Upheaval

A few hours after announcing martial law in the country, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on early Wednesday announced the withdrawal of emergency martial law following a vote by the National Assembly calling for its termination.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea confirmed that the troops deployed to enforce martial law had returned to their bases, indicating a return to normalcy, ANI reported citing Yonhap News Agency.

In the early hours, President Yoon's cabinet approved a motion to lift martial law, about six hours after Yoon had declared it on Tuesday in response to what he described as "anti-state" activities by the opposition, which he claimed were "paralyzing" the government.

This emergency declaration sparked significant concerns both domestically and internationally.