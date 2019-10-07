close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Climate change activists

Hundreds of climate change activists block Amsterdam traffic

Police had approved plans by activist group Extinction Rebellion to demonstrate on condition they would not block traffic.

Hundreds of climate change activists block Amsterdam traffic
Representational Image

Amsterdam: Hundreds of climate change activists chanting 'rebellion!' blocked traffic in downtown Amsterdam on Monday morning, defying a ban by police who began detaining them one-by-one to clear the road.

Police had approved plans by activist group Extinction Rebellion to demonstrate on condition they would not block traffic.

Scores of police using megaphones instructed the crowd to clear the road and those who did not leave were picked up and put on buses.

Live TV

"Police we love you, we do this for your children," some chanted. "We are peaceful, what are you?"

"The aim is de-escalation and to break up the blockade and allow for the safe flow of traffic," police said in a statement. "Some demonstrators will be arrested. Police also seized materials that facilitated the demonstration."

Demonstrators gathered on a main traffic artery through the city in front of the national Rijksmuseum with banners that read: "stop talking, start acting" and "tell the truth."

London police detained several Extinction Rebellion activists on Friday before they could carry out a plan to block traffic.

Tags:
Climate change activistsAmsterdam traffic blockedAmsterdam protest
Next
Story

Pervez Musharraf says India extending threats to Pakistan, warns 'Army will teach lesson'

Must Watch

PT4M56S

68 per cent of under 5 child deaths attributed to Malnutrition: Report