Hyderabad's Nizam once gifted Queen Elizabeth II a platinum necklace studded with 300 diamonds as wedding gift!

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96, was known to be possessing several valuable gems and pieces of jewellery in her collection, including the 105-carat diamond ‘Kohinoor’, but not many know that she was also a proud owner of an iconic platinum necklace set studded with approximately 300 diamonds.

Yes, the extremely expensive necklace set was gifted to the late Queen by the then Nizam of Hyderabad in 1947, as a wedding present. According to an Instagram post on July 21 by the official account of The Royal Family, the necklace was given to then Princess Elizabeth as a wedding present in 1947 from the then Nizam of Hyderabad.

The Nizam had given clear instructions to the famous French luxury brand, Cartier in London that Princess Elizabeth should select a wedding gift herself. Finally, this platinum necklace set with approximately 300 diamonds was chosen.

On several occasions, the late British Monarch was photographed adorning the platinum necklace throughout her reign. She later loaned it out to the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who wore it at the National Portrait Gallery in 2014 and a Diplomatic Corps reception in 2019.

Instagram post by the official account of The Royal Family wrote: "Just days after Her Majesty’s Accession to the throne in February 1952, photographs of the new Queen were taken by the society photographer Dorothy Wilding. These now iconic images were used as the basis of The Queen’s image on stamps, as well as providing the official portrait that was sent to Embassies and Regiments all over the world."



