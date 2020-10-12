I’m immune, I beat this crazy horrible China virus, says US President Donald Trump

A day after the doctor of US President Donald Trump said that he was no longer a transmission risk for COVID-19, President Trump on Sunday (October 11) said that he was immune from the coronavirus and he has succeeded in beating this 'crazy horrible China virus'.

“It looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time and maybe a short time, it could be a lifetime, nobody really knows, but I’m immune. I have to tell you, I feel fantastic. I really feel good. And I even feel good by the fact that, you know, the word immunity means something — having really a protective glow means something. I think it’s very important to have that, to have that is a very important thing I beat this crazy horrible China virus,” President Trump said in a Fox News interview as he gets ready to resume the election campaign trail.

“You have a president who is immune... so now you have a president who doesn’t have to hide in a basement like his opponent,” he added — in an indirect attack on his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who has preferred to adopt a very cautious approach to campaigning keeping in mind the COVID-19 outbreak.

Notably, the coronavirus has claimed over 210,000 American lives so far.

During the interview, President Trump also suggested that Biden could himself be sick. “If you look at Joe, he was coughing yesterday horribly and grabbing his mask, as he’s coughing And I don’t know what that was all about, and it didn’t get much press,” he said.

On Saturday, President Trump had made his first public appearance at a White House event, 10 days after he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

During Saturday's event titled 'Peaceful Protest in Support of Law and Order', President Trump addressed the attendants, many of whom were not wearing masks or were socially distancing.

Trump came to address the event wearing a face mask but he decided to remove it when he started addressing the gathering.