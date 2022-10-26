NewsWorld
UAE

'I see some of his speeches, very impressed': UAE minister praises S Jaishankar

The UAE minister Omar Sultan Al Olama said that he was "impressed" by Jaishankar's ability to put forth India's foreign policy on a global stage.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 10:08 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • UAE Minister praises External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar
  • He said he is "impressed" with Jaishankar's abilities

Trending Photos

'I see some of his speeches, very impressed': UAE minister praises S Jaishankar

New Delhi: UAE's Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Omar Sultan Al Olama, on Wednesday, applauded External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for his finesse of projecting India`s foreign policy globally. In a virtual address, while inaugurating a think-tank event, Olama said he is "impressed" with Jaishankar`s abilities. The UAE minister was responding to a question on how he deals with geopolitical issues.

"Historically, the world was unipolar, bipolar or tripolar, where you had to choose sides. I am very impressed by your Minister of Foreign Affairs. I see some of his speeches. One thing is very clear for both the UAE and India, which is we don`t need to choose sides," said Olama while praising Jaishankar.

While speaking on trade and commerce, Olama expressed optimism over the possibility that both India and the UAE could expand their reach globally.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Worldwide Views of Solar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Delhi's polluted air
DNA Video
DNA: The Inside Story of Sunak Becoming Prime Minister
DNA Video
DNA: The 'rude mentality' of a civilized society
DNA Video
DNA: What was the reason behind WhatsApp outage?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 25, 2022
indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'