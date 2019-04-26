I spy: CIA debuts on Instagram, shares a cryptic photo

The Central Investigation Agency (CIA), the intelligence agency of United States, debuted on photo and video-sharing social platform Instagram on Thursday with a mysterious photo and statement: "I spy with my little eye'”

The photo features a desk (possibly a CIA officer's desk), a wig and coat tossed on the chair, a black notebook, brown file with an ink stamp on it, bamboo plant and a brown bag that says, "TOP SECRET PULP" – all items most associate with the intelligence agencies and spy work.

"We're looking to spark the curiosity of Instagram's users about the many ways CIA's global mission has us going where others cannot go and doing what others cannot do," the agency said in a statement, reported AFP.

Twitterati went over-drive with memes on CIA and pondering on what the photo means:

“The CIA has always been on instagram,” tweeted @BeastFatboy

The CIA has always been on instagram pic.twitter.com/GEpbhmbrV3 — Daniel C (@BeastFatboy) April 25, 2019

The CIA finally launched its Instagram, and its first post is an 'eye spy' pic.twitter.com/ZPNwdwxDRB — mustain arif (@mustainbinarif) April 26, 2019

In June 2014, the CIA debuted on Twitter saying "We can neither confirm nor deny that this is our first tweet."

We can neither confirm nor deny that this is our first tweet. — CIA (@CIA) June 6, 2014

Since then, the agency has tweeted nearly 4,300 times and attracted more than 2.5 million followers on its social media page.