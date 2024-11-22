‘Dark Moment For ICC’: Israeli Envoy Reacts To World Court’s Arrest Warrant Against Netanyahu

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Thursday criticised the International Criminal Court (ICC) for issuing arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. Azar called the decision a ‘dark moment’ for the ICC, accusing it of overstepping its authority and creating a ‘dangerous precedent’ with its actions.

In a statement, Azar labelled the warrants as ‘personal attacks’ against the two leaders and accused the ICC of turning into a 'political tool' aimed at undermining 'peace,' 'security,' and 'stability' in the Middle East. He stated that the decision to issue the warrants diminishes the chances of reaching a ceasefire agreement with those seeking Israel's destruction.

“This so-called “Court” has issued unauthorized and absurd warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Galant, even though Israel is not a member of the Court,” the Israeli envoy to India asserted.

The comments came hours after ICC's announcement of arrest warrants against two Israeli leaders, accusing them of ‘crimes against humanity and war crimes’ committed between October 8, 2023, and May 20, 2024. A similar warrant was also issued for Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif.

Reuven Azar added, "From a moral point of view, this incident symbolizes the transformation of good into evil and giving support to evil forces.” The Israeli Ambassador stated that Israel, as a democracy, has a robust legal system capable of holding its government accountable. He further urged allies to openly condemn the ICC's decision, calling it an act of injustice.

विदेश मंत्री @gidonsaar: हेग में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय आपराधिक न्यायालय (आईसीसी) के लिए यह एक काला क्षण है, क्योंकि इसने अपने अस्तित्व और गतिविधियों की वैधता पूरी तरह खो दी है।



यह न्यायालय अब मध्य पूर्व में शांति, सुरक्षा और स्थिरता को कमजोर करने वाले सबसे चरमपंथी तत्वों के लिए एक… https://t.co/RgqhGsyKAN — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) November 21, 2024

On October 7 last year, Hamas militants launched a cross-border attack on Israel, killing 1,206 people, primarily civilians, according to official Israeli figures compiled by AFP. In response, Israel has been engaged in an ongoing war in Gaza, governed by the militant group.

Despite widespread international solidarity with the victims of the October 7 attack, Israel has faced mounting criticism, including from its allies, over its handling of the Gaza conflict.