Israel-Iran Conflict: Amid the boiling tensions in the Middle East after Iran launched ballistic missiles at targets in Israel on October 1, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday claimed that it has killed three senior leaders of Palestinian terror outfit Hamas, including their Gaza government head Rawhi Mushtaha.

The Israeli forces also said that they claimed the lives of 15 Hezbollah members after striking a municipality building in Bint Jabal in southern Lebanon. The IDF, in a post on X, shared a video, showing the strike on the building.

"During the night, fighter jets of the Air Force, in a targeted manner and in cooperation with the 36th Division, attacked the Bint Jabal municipality building where several terrorists of the Hezbollah terrorist organization were operating. Many weapons used by the organization were stored in the building. As part of the attack, about 15 terrorists who were in the building were killed," IDF said in a post on X.

As far as the IDF's operation in northern Gaza is concerned, the Israeli forces struck an underground compound, killing Rawhi Mushtaha and two other Hamas commanders, Sameh Siraj and Sameh Oudeh. Hamas, however, did not comment on the IDF's strikes on Thursday.

"Approximately 3 months ago, in a joint IDF and ISA strike in Gaza, the following terrorists were eliminated: Rawhi Mushtaha, the Head of the Hamas government in Gaza, Sameh al-Siraj, who held the security portfolio on Hamas' political bureau and Hamas' Labor Committee, and Sami Oudeh, Commander of Hamas' General Security Mechanism. IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated the terrorists while they were hiding in a fortified and equipped underground compound in northern Gaza," the IDF said in a post on X.

"The compound served as a Hamas command and control centre and enabled senior operatives to remain inside of it for extended periods of time. The IDF will continue to pursue all of the terrorists responsible for the October 7 massacre and will operate against anyone who threatens the State of Israel," the IDF said in a statement.

Last week, Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah confirmed that its chief and one of the founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in a strike carried out by Israeli Defense Forces. The attack took place in Beirut. The development came after Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched precision strikes targeting Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut on Friday.