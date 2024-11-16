Advertisement
ISRAELI DEFENSE FORCES

IDF Plans To Re-Demolish Home Of Terrorist Responsible For Deadly Attack

IDF planning to demolish Palestinian terrorist’s rebuilt home in Hebron.

|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2024, 09:18 PM IST|Source: ANI
Representative Image (ANI)

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are planning to demolish the home of a Palestinian terrorist who killed an Israeli soldier at a checkpoint near Jerusalem last year, after the home was rebuilt following its first demolition earlier this year.

Overnight, IDF forces operated in Hebron to map the house of the terrorist Abdelkader Qawasmeh, who was among the terrorists who carried out the shooting attack at the Route 60 checkpoint south of Jerusalem on November 16, 2023. The attack killed Cpl. Avraham Fetena, a military police soldier.

The mapping was carried out prior to the demolition of the house after it was rebuilt after its previous demolition.

The IDF mentioned that home was mapped out "ahead of the demolition of the house after it was rebuilt after its previous demolition."

