IDF Strikes Hezbollah Weapons Storage In Beirut

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) On Thursday night, Israel Air Force fighter jets, operating under the guidance of the IDF's Intelligence Division, targeted and struck weapons storage facilities belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Dahieh neighbourhood of Beirut.

All of the targeted terrorist infrastructure was situated in the centre of a civilian area.

"This is another example of the cynical exploitation of the terrorist organization Hezbollah of Lebanese citizens, who are used as human shields in the city centres," IDF said, adding, "This attack is another part of the ongoing effort to damage the infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Beirut area."

Before the attack, the IDF took numerous measures to minimize the risk of civilian casualties, including issuing advance warnings to the residents of the area.

