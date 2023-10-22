IDF Tank Accidentally Fires, Strikes Egyptian Post, Israel Defense Force Confirms

New Delhi: The Israel Defense Force (IDF) On Sunday, officially acknowledged an unintentional discharge from an IDF tank that struck an Egyptian post near the Gaza Strip. In a statement, the IDF expressed regret for the incident and indicated that an investigation is currently underway, with further details pending.

"A short while ago, an IDF tank accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post adjacent to the border in the area of Kerem Shalom. The incident is being investigated and the details are under review," it said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), giving no further details.