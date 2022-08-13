New Delhi: Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen who was forced out of her country as her writings were interpreted to be against Islam tweeted about the attack on author Salman Rushdie at a lecture in New York on Friday. Salman Rushdie had a fatwa issued against him by Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini for his book 'The Satanic Verses'. He was stabbed repeatedly by an unknown assailant at a lecture at New York's Chautauqua Institution on Aug 12 and is currently on a ventillator as per reports.

Speaking about the attack, Nasreen wrote, "I just learned that Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York. I am really shocked. I never thought it would happen. He has been living in the West, and he has been protected since 1989. If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried."

In her next tweet, she said, "Ppl r saying let's see what ws the motive bhind the attack on Rushdie b4 making comment. Is it very hard to speculate tht an Islamist tried to kill him as he ws a target of Islamists?What wd they say if it comes out tht the attacker was an Islamist?'Oh no,he's not a true Muslim'?"

Salman Rushdie attacked in New York

Rushdie, 75, was being introduced to give a talk to an audience of hundreds on artistic freedom at western New York`s Chautauqua Institution when a man rushed to the stage and lunged at the novelist, who has lived with a bounty on his head since the late 1980s.

Stunned attendees helped wrest the man from Rushdie, who had fallen to the floor. A New York State Police trooper providing security at the event arrested the attacker. Police identified the suspect as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, who bought a pass to the event.

"A man jumped up on the stage from I don`t know where and started what looked like beating him on the chest, repeated fist strokes into his chest and neck," said Bradley Fisher, who was in the audience. "People were screaming and crying out and gasping."

A doctor in the audience helped tend to Rushdie while emergency services arrived, police said. Henry Reese, the event`s moderator, suffered a minor head injury. Police said they were working with federal investigators to determine a motive. They did not describe the weapon used.

(With Reuters inputs)