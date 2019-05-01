close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Imran Khan

Imran Khan faces flak for accepting dam donations from international tobacco company

According to  Article 5.3 of the World Health Organisation's Framework Conven­tion on Tobacco Control, government representatives cannot meet and receive funds from tobacco companies even under Corporate Social Res­ponsi­bility (CSR).

Imran Khan faces flak for accepting dam donations from international tobacco company

Health activists in Pakistan are outraged after Imran Khan met with a top-ranking official from British American Tobacco and accepted a donation cheque for construction of dams in the country.

While Imran Khan has been knocking on every possible door to ensure funds for dams in a country that stares at a massive water crisis, his decision to accept a cheque for Pakistani Rs 5 million from British American Tobacco has led to a massive outburst. Health activists say that accepting a cheque from the international tobacco company is in violation of Article 5.3 of the World Health Organisation's Framework Conven­tion on Tobacco Control. According to this, government representatives cannot meet and receive funds from tobacco companies even under Corporate Social Res­ponsi­bility (CSR).

Pakistan-based Dawn contacted several anti-tobacco organisations in the country and representative of all echoed similar views. "It is strange that the amount has been given just a month before the announcement of the federal budget," said Malik Imran of Tobacco-Free Kids.  A representative of Coali­tion for Tobacco Control Pakis­tan also said that it was strange to see a former sportsperson accept donation from a company which manufactures cancer-causing products.

There were angry outbursts on Twitter as well with many saying that Imran Khan is trying to bring water by indirectly propagating tobacco-products.

Tags:
Imran KhanBritish American Tobacco
Next
Story

Pakistan likely to detain Masood Azhar if he is listed as global terrorist on Wednesday

Must Watch

PT51S

Ghulam Ahmad Mir says, ''In Kashmir, we will protect Articles 370 & 35A till Congress lasts''