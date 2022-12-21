'Imran Khan has become Emraan Hashmi': Uproar in Pakistan over PTI leader's 'phone sex' audio clip leak

Islamabad: Pakistan’s deposed former prime minister Imran Khan has once again become a talking point in social media circles with many criticising the PTI leader and asking to stop lecturing them after a `sex talk` recording of him with a woman was leaked online. The two-part audio clip was shared by Pakistani journalist Syed Ali Haider on his YouTube channel. In the audio clip, a man, purported to be the former Pakistan PM, can be heard talking to a woman in lewd language.

The leaked audio clip is of an alleged private conversation between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan with the woman. One of the two audio clips that have gone viral on social media is believed to be old. In the second clip, which is said to be recent, Imran is purportedly asking a woman to come near him. While the woman refuses, Imran purportedly insists that she does as told.

Reacting to it, the woman purportedly says, "Imran what have you done to me? I can`t come." However, later in the clip, the woman talks about visiting him the next day, to which Imran says that he "will have to change his programme for the next day."

Shockingly, the woman in the purported audio clip is heard saying that she cannot meet him as her "private parts are in pain". The woman in the clip then tells Imran that she would try and meet him the next day only if her health permits. To this, the former Pakistan PM purportedly responds, saying, "I will see if it`s possible as my family and children are coming. I will try to get their visit delayed. I will let you know tomorrow."

The audio clip, which has now gone viral, is the latest in a series of purported leaked conversations attributed to Imran Khan ever since he was ousted from power earlier this year. He blamed the incumbent coalition government and the military establishment for conspiring against him.

Social media users are sharing the purported clips while Imran is being severely criticized in the country. "In the alleged sex call leak, Imran Khan has become Emraan Hashmi," tweeted Naila Inayat, a journalist, and South Asia correspondent.

"Khan sab can do whatever he wants in his personal life but I hope he will stop presenting himself as some kind of role model Muslim leader for the entire Ummah," said journalist Hamza Azhar Salam in a tweet.

Another leading Pakistani journalist tweeted: "Imran has no idea whats coming his way. Audios are a tip. An iceberg is floating ahead."

There has been a huge uproar in Pakistan since the purported audio tapes leaked. While it is yet to be ascertained if the viral audio belongs to Imran Khan, it is being said from the style of conversation that Imran Khan does feature in it. His party, the PTI, has said the purported audio leaks were an attempt to assassinate his character.

And you have no idea that these cheap tactics and fake propagandas are not gonna hurt Imran Khan, but rather will show how IK has brought his enemies on their knees that they have to use their last card of fake videos and audios.

PTI leader Dr. Arslan Khalid has said that the audio clips are `fake`, adding that the political opponents of the PTI chairman could not think beyond creating fake audio tapes and videos.

