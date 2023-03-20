Imran Khan Is A Terrorist, Not A Politician: Pakistan Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb

Islamabad: Pakistan`s former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is not a politician but a terrorist, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said and adding that Zaman Park residence is a bunker of terrorists and laboratory for petrol bombs, Geo News reported. While addressing a press conference on Sunday, Aurangzeb alleged that Khan had gone mad after losing power in April, last year, and now from the politician, he had become a terrorist, who is attacking the state institution.

She further stated that the police`s main job is to provide protection to the courts which are the guardian of justice but if the writ of the state, judiciary, and security enforcers would be compromised, a civil war would erupt in the country.

According to the federal minister, if Imran was allowed to flout the law, gangs, hooligans, and terrorists would emerge from every street and attack courts and police. "If you think that by giving protection and this concession to a `Ladla` there will be a rule of law in this country, then you are wrong."

The courts, she further said, have been summoning a person since August 23 last year but he did not appear and when the court ordered him to arrest and produce the person, he instigated his followers to attack the judiciary, reported Geo News.

Marriyum went on to say that it had never happened in the history of the country that a criminal was summoned to court and provided with the facility to make attendance from his car -- referring to Imran Khan yesterday`s appearance at Islamabad Judicial Complex where the judge allowed the former prime minister to mark his attendance from his car due to the violence that erupted inside the complex.

"Imran Khan who ruled and dominated this country for [nearly] four years had put all political opponents in death cells to settle political scores. He did not even spare sisters and daughters of political opponents and also got them arrested even from hospital beds."

The PML-N leader further said that Khan during his misrule destroyed the national economy, made the people unemployed, and deprived them of two timely meals. During the PTI rule, she insisted, prices of edible items like flour and sugar, cooking oil and electricity, and gas tariffs skyrocketed which hit the common man badly.

She said when the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government came to power last year, it had the power and authority to arrest Imran Khan but did not want Khan to allow him to "play the victim card," as per the report in Geo News.

This statement came after the chaos created at PTI Chairman`s Zaman Park residence -- where a stand-off between party supporters and law enforcers has been going on for more than 14 hours -- for the former prime minister`s arrest.

Earlier, a Pakistan court on Saturday canceled arrest warrants for Khan in the Toshakhana case, and adjourned the hearing till March 30, The Express Tribune reported.

Stating that the situation was not conducive to holding the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal instructed the former prime minister Imran Khan to ensure his presence at the next hearing on March 30. Earlier, the judge allowed Imran Khan to leave after his attendance was marked outside the G-11 Judicial Complex amid unrest between police and party supporter, reported The Express Tribune.

Khan departed for Lahore without stepping out of his bullet-proof vehicle at the gate of the Judicial Complex.