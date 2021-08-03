Imran Khan-led PTI's victory in PoK polls 'dubious', says Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, while slamming Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, claimed that its victory in PoK polls is 'dubious' and will be exposed soon.

"Who will believe in such a victory for the PTI? The manner in which these results were obtained in PoK was exposed even before the election. [This rigging] will be further exposed in the days to come," The Express Tribune reported citing a tweet from Nawaz Sharif.

"Dubious nature of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) victory in the PoK was obvious from the fact that the six winnings Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz party's (PML-N) candidates cumulatively bagged around 0.5m votes, while the 26 winning PTI candidates received 0.6m votes," Nawaz wrote in a series of tweets.

Meanwhile, PML-N has decided to hold protests against Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, alleging rigging in recently-held Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's elections.Imran Khan's PTI has won the majority by bagging 25 seats in the elections.

The two recent elections had once again exposed the hollowness of the democratic setup in Pakistan. Meanwhile, India has termed elections in Pakistan occupied Kashmir as a cosmetic exercise to camouflage illegal occupation and has lodged a protest with Pakistani authorities.India has asked Pakistan to vacate the territory illegally occupied by it.

