False claim by Donald Trump as Imran Khan rakes up Kashmir at White House

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday brought up the issue of Kashmir when he met US President Donald Trump at the White House. It has been reported that Trump offered to negotiate in the matter and also made a completely false claim of being requested to do so by India.

Imran brought up the Kashmir issue during his discussions with Trump and the US President, according to Reuters, responded by saying he is ready to act as a mediator. Trump, however, went on to claim that the request for mediation in the matter had also been made by India which is completely false.

India has always maintained that the Kashmir issue is for India and Pakistan to resolve alone and no third country should get itself involved. India has also maintained that peace talks between the two countries can only happen when Pakistan stop sheltering and supporting terrorists.

Why Trump would make a false claim about India requesting the US to mediate is not immediately known but Pakistani PMs have time and again attempted to rake up Kashmir at international forums. As such, Imran discussing Kashmir with Trump was on expected lines.

While Imran was discussing Kashmir - among other matters - inside the Oval Office, he had to face embarrassment on the streets just outside White House with mobile banners displaying pro-Balochistan slogans doing the rounds here. Pakistan is accused by Baloch activists of violating human rights in the province and of forced disappearances. Baloch activists have also urged Trump to take action in the matter. A day earlier, Imran's speech at Capital One Arena was disrupted by Baloch activists. Members of Muttahida Qasmi Movement (MQM) and other minority groups have also held protests.