New Delhi: Thousands of supporters of Imran Khan on Sunday (April 10, 2022) took to the streets across various cities in Pakistan to protest against his removal from the post of the prime minister through a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition.

Protest rallies were organised in the national capital Islamabad and cities like Karachi, Peshawar, Malakand, Multan Khanewal, Khyber, Jhang and Quetta, with demonstrators shouting slogans against the Opposition.

Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks. pic.twitter.com/YWrvD1u8MM — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 10, 2022

At one of the rallies addressed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Punjab province, the "chowkidar chor hai" slogan was also heard which reportedly was used to protest against the Pakistan Army.

According to reports, the protestors referred to the Army as "chowkidar" and called them "thieves" which was "stealing" Imran Khan's mandate. In the video shared by Sheikh Rashid on his official Twitter account, he was seen trying to stop the protestors from raising the slogan against the country's Army.

"Don`t raise slogans... we will fight with peace," he said.

Highlighting the National Assembly's mid-night decision to oust Imran Khan, Rashid said, "If you want to save your country then don`t take a decision in the dark of night but in daylight."

Watch:

راولپنڈی /10 اپریل

پنڈی کی عوام کا شکری

عمران خان سے اظہار یکجہتی کے سلسلے میں لال حویلی سے براہ راست عوام کے جام غفیر سے خطابhttps://t.co/Tc0IG0n2DJ@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/BG7uYtTO — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) April 10, 2022

It is noteworthy that the voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led PTI government began in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night where 174 members recorded their votes in favour of the resolution that ousted the cricketer-turned-politician.

In India, the 'chowkidar chor hai' slogan was used extensively by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the poll campaigning for the 2019 general elections.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly session to elect the new prime minister of Pakistan will convene today (April 11). Nomination papers of Pakistan joint opposition candidate Shehbaz Sharif and PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been approved for the top seat's election which is slated to take place in the afternoon.

Shehbaz Sharif, who led a bid by the opposition in parliament to topple Imran Khan, is widely expected to replace him.