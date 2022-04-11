हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan Parliament

Pakistan Parliament to elect new PM today; Shehbaz Sharif front-runner after Imran Khan's ouster

Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, had led a bid by the opposition in parliament to topple Imran Khan.

Pakistan Parliament to elect new PM today; Shehbaz Sharif front-runner after Imran Khan&#039;s ouster
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: After Imran Khan's ouster, the National Assembly session to elect the new prime minister of Pakistan will convene today (April 11, 2022). Nomination papers of Pakistan joint opposition candidate Shehbaz Sharif and PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been approved for the top seat's election which is slated to take place in the afternoon. 

Shehbaz Sharif, who led a bid by the opposition in parliament to topple Imran Khan, is widely expected to replace him.

Khan on Sunday had become the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by a no-confidence vote. The cricketer-turned-politician had clung on for almost a week after a united opposition first tried to remove him, but his government fell in the early hours of Sunday after a 13-hour session. Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house for the no-confidence motion, giving them the majority they needed to enable Monday's vote to elect a new premier.

Khan, however, has alleged that a foreign conspiracy was behind the regime change.

Shehbaz Sharif meets Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto ahead of crucial Parliament session

Shehbaz Sharif, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, met former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday to discuss the current political situation in the country.

According to reports, 70-year-old Sharif is likely to form a coalition government and give some of the key ministries to PPP.

Supporters of Imran Khan stage protest across Pakistan against his ouster

Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took out rallies in several cities of Pakistan on Sunday to protest the ouster of Imran Khan. Protest rallies were organised in cities like Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Malakand, Multan Khanewal, Khyber, Jhang and Quetta, with demonstrators shouting slogans against the Opposition.

Earlier on Sunday, Khan repeated allegations that a foreign conspiracy was behind the regime change.

"Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy," he tweeted.

In an attempt to galvanise his supporters, he said "it is always the people who protected their own sovereignty and democracy."

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pakistan ParliamentShehbaz SharifImran KhanPakistan newsPakistan
Next
Story

Russia-Ukraine war: All you need to know right now

Must Watch

PT6M37S

Pakistan Superfast: 'Freedom fight resumes' - Imran Khan