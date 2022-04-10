Imran Khan becomes first PM in Pakistan's history to lose trust vote

New Delhi: After weeks of political tussle, midnight cabinet meetings and emotional appeals. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan still failed to keep his government and lost the crucial no-confidence motion against him on Saturday-- becoming the first prime minister in the history of the nation to be ousted due to no-trust.

As many as 174 members of the Pakistan National Assembly voted in favour of the motion in the 342-member House while members of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were absent during the voting.

Imran Khan becomes the first Pak PM to lose a no-confidence motion

In the past, a no-confidence motion has been introduced against two Pakistan Prime Ministers- Benazir Bhutto and Shaukat Aziz but both the leaders comfortably won the vote in the assembly.

Bhutto won the vote in 1989 with 125 votes while Aziz escaped the no-trust vote and managed to keep his government with 201 votes.

However, Imran Khan, the third PM to face the no-trust motion, lost the motion to become the first Pak leader to lose such vote.

The foreign conspiracy angle

Imran Khan sought to link the opposition`s move to oust him through a no-trust vote with "foreign conspiracy" and named the United States in some of his speeches. However, the United States rejected his allegations.

In his speech to the nation, a day before the no-trust vote, Khan alleged that he had seen coded documents by the US representatives saying if Imran Khan remains in power, the country will not forgive Pakistan.

No Pak PM could complete a full-tenure

No Pakistan Prime Minister could ever complete the full five-year term ever in history so far. The first-ever elected PM of the country was assassinated, then the military coups and a series of resignations.