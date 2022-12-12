topStoriesenglish
Imran Khan turned against his 'benefactor' Gen Bajwa: Pak Defence Minister

Imran did not suddenly descend on Pakistan, he was launched after 2011 through planning, he claimed.

Sialkot, Dec 12 (IANS) Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was PTI Chairman Imran Khan`s benefactor and now he (Khan) abuses him, a media outlet reported.

Addressing the PML-N workers` convention in Sialkot, he said that under the plan, a person was brought to power who destroyed the economy, today he is saying that justice should be done to him, Express Tribune reported.

Imran did not suddenly descend on Pakistan, he was launched after 2011 through planning, he claimed.

"We tried our best to prevent national destruction, but the planners succeeded in transferring power, when nations follow the slogans of fakes and frauds, destruction happens," he remarked.

Asif said that a newspaper apologised for making a false statement against Shehbaz Sharif in a foreign court.

"A campaign was launched against us on television, Imran Khan used to say that justice is served in British courts," he said. "He sent Shahbaz Sharif to jail twice and was preparing to send him for the third time. We never targeted women politicians. Our leader`s daughter was arrested."

Rana Sanaullah was falsely accused of drug possession and acquitted by the court, he added.

The federal minister said that General Bajwa is a benefactor of Imran and he abuses General Bajwa as well.

"People kiss the Holy Kaaba, but he sold a watch with a picture of the Holy Kaaba for tens of millions," he remarked, the media outlet reported.

"`Murshid` was selling things through Zulfi Bukhari; 6 billion jewels were bought for Rs 15 million, and you say that Imran Khan is honest?" he asked.

Asif said that Imran is the "biggest thief", and he has spent his life in free trade.

He said that he was given only two blankets during the severe cold season in prison, and his wife used to sit in anti-corruption all day.

"No evidence could be produced against me, I was only targeted for personal enmity," he added.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections